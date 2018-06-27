Detroit Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio over 'insensitive comments' to team employee

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers…

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio over "insensitive comments" he made toward a team employee.

Here is the full statement from the Tigers:

“Effective immediately, the Detroit Tigers have terminated the contract of pitching coach Chris Bosio for his insensitive comments that violated Club policy and his Uniform Employee Contract. The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The Club will have no further comment on this matter.”

Bosio was named the Tigers' pitching coach Nov. 2, 2017, after Ron Gardenhire was named the new manager.

