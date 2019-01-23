Detroit Tigers launch mobile-only ticket entry in 2019: What to know

The Detroit Tigers are going mobile at Comerica Park this season.

The team announced Comerica Park will introduce mobile ticketing as the primary method of entry for all events, starting this season. Little Caesars Arena launched the same method last year.

Tigers fans can enter the ballpark utilizing the easy-to-use Major League Baseball Ballpark App, which has emerged as the preeminent application for buying, selling or transferring baseball tickets across MLB. Further, in cooperation with our partners at StubHub, fans also have the option to use the StubHub App to enter the ballpark.

Mobile ticketing allows fans to use their mobile device as a game ticket, providing access to Comerica Park through a barcode that can be scanned from a device's screen.

The digital technology also reduces the chance of fraudulent tickets, allows for convenient online transfer and re-sale of tickets and provides a user-friendly platform for the online management of tickets.

All PDF tickets, either printed or copied on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park.

“We have been extensively testing mobile ticketing at both Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena over the last few years, and have received positive feedback from sports fans and concertgoers,” said Chris Granger, Group President of Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “About half the teams across Major League Baseball will begin transitioning to mobile-only ticketing during the 2019 season, while over 30 NHL and NBA teams have already made the move.

“This industry-wide trend has wide-reaching benefits to fans, including significantly increased convenience and flexibility when it comes to purchasing or transferring tickets to another individual, and adds a uniformed layer of security that ensures your ticket is not fraudulent or counterfeit.”

Fans are encouraged to visit tigers.com/mobiletickets and review the extensive Frequently Asked Questions document, which includes step-by-step instructions on how to set up your account on the Ballpark App, which will ensure your smooth and secure entry to Comerica Park. If fans do not have a smartphone or other accessible device to use for mobile entry, they can visit the Comerica Park Box Office and have tickets printed for them on the day of game. One exception to this policy is for group purchases, which will continue to be printed by the club.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the 2019 season, including full or partial season ticket packages, are encouraged to reach out to their dedicated ticket representatives with any questions about mobile entry.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.