Detroit Tigers minor leaguer who died in skateboard crash honored for organ donation

DETROIT - A Detroit Tigers minor leaguer who died in a skateboarding crash at the age of 27 was honored for donating his organs, according to UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Chace Numata, a catcher for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, died Sept. 2 after he fell from an electric skateboard in August.

Family members said Numata always wanted to be an organ donor, and he was able to donate his heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys, according to a UPMC Hamot blog post.

As an organ donor, Numata was honored by members of the hospital staff and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, along with his family.

During the honor walk, Numata was pushed down the hospital corridor by family members and Erie SeaWolves President Greg Coleman.

You can read much more about Numata and the honor walk by clicking here.

