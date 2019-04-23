Detroit Tigers' No. 1 prospect, Casey Mize, dominates again with 8 shutout innings

First overall MLB draft pick Casey Mize of the Lakeland Flying Tigers delivers a pitch during a Florida State League game between against the Dunedin Blue Jays on July 31, 2018, at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, Florida. (Cliff…

DETROIT - The No. 1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization had another stellar outing Tuesday, firing eight shutout innings for Single-A Lakeland.

Casey Mize allowed just one hit and no walks over eight innings. He struck out four batters.

While the whiffs certainly don't stand out, Mize was clearly dominant in allowing just one base runner in eight innings.

This is the best start of Mize's young professional career, topping last Wednesday's start, when he pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Mize has now struck out 25 batters in 26 innings while allowing one run, seven hits and one walk with the Flying Tigers. The former No. 1 pick is likely to be promoted to Double-A Erie in the near future if he continues to baffle Single-A competition.

Mize is the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball and the No. 2 right-handed pitching prospect. He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

