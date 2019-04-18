Detroit Tigers' No. 1 prospect Casey Mize dominating in Single-A Lakeland

First overall MLB draft pick Casey Mize of the Lakeland Flying Tigers delivers a pitch during a Florida State League game between against the Dunedin Blue Jays on July 31, 2018, at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, Florida. (Cliff…

DETROIT - Casey Mize, the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization and top overall pick in the 2018 draft, is off to a dominant start in the minor leagues.

There's not much to be excited about with the big league club, which has lost five straight games and has a deplorable team OPS of .591, but the future looks bright in terms of pitching.

Mize has made three starts for Single-A Lakeland this season, allowing just one run on six hits and one walk in 18 innings. In other words, Mize has faced 60 batters, striking out 21 and allowing just eight to reach base.

His most recent outing was stellar, as Mize went a career-high seven innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He lowered his WHIP to 0.39.

Mize is doing the things that excited the Tigers during last year's draft. He's showcasing elite control with just one walk in 18 innings while missing bats at a good rate.

Mize posted mediocre numbers in five minor league starts last season, but that feels like the distant past after this hot start. It doesn't appear Mize will be in Single-A for much longer.

Mize, 21, is the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball and the No. 4 pitching prospect, according to MLB.com.

