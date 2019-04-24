Detroit Tigers No. 10 prospect Alex Faedo leads Erie SeaWolves in combined no-hitter

DETROIT - Alex Faedo, one of the top prospects in the Detroit Tigers' organization and a recent first-round draft pick, led the Erie SeaWolves in a combined no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Faedo is the No. 10 prospect in the organization after being selected with the 18th pick in the 2017 draft. The former Florida Gators star was ranked among MLB's top 100 overall prospects for his first two professional seasons, but fell well out of the picture after a rough 2018 season.

RELATED: Tigers' No. 1 prospect, Casey Mize, dominates again with 8 shutout innings

It was critical for Faedo to have a strong outing Wednesday after he allowed nine hits, four home runs and seven earned runs in four innings during his last start.

That hiccup overshadowed two excellent starts at the beginning of the year, in which Faedo allowed just seven hits and two runs while striking out 15 batters in 12 combined innings.

Faedo bounced back in a big way Wednesday, firing seven scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He left the game after throwing 90 pitches.

SeaWolves relief pitcher Drew Carlton came on to get the final six outs and did so allowing just one walk.

Wednesday marked the third no-hitter in SeaWolves history, the team announced on Twitter. Erie won the game 4-0, thanks to a pair of two-run home runs from Troy Montgomery and Kody Eaves.

Faedo is still only 23 years old and has made three excellent starts in four outings this season after struggling in Double-A last year. He's still a part of the team's long-term plans, even though he's fallen behind Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Beau Burrows in the prospect rankings.

NO HITTER!!!! Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combine to toss the third no hitter in SeaWolves history this afternoon at UPMC Park! #Tigers #RoadToDetroit pic.twitter.com/gIKfrQLXwu — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) April 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.