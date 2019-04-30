Detroit Tigers' top prospect, Casey Mize, throws no-hitter in debut with Double-A Erie

DETROIT - Casey Mize, the top prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization, made history in his first Double-A start, throwing a complete game no-hitter with the Erie SeaWolves.

Mize was called up last week after completely overwhelming Single-A hitters over four starts with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. He allowed just one run while striking out 25 batters in 26 innings. He retired 76 of the 85 batters he faced.

He was even more dominant Monday for the SeaWolves, allowing just one walk while striking out seven batters in nine innings.

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize at spring training. (WDIV)

"I'm going to go out there and try to win every time I pitch," Mize said after his promotion. "I know there might be some challenges coming my way, and I just have to be able to handle that. My mindset is just to go out there and continue to try to do what I do, and that's compete and win. That's really about it."

Mize was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and is the No. 16 prospect in baseball.

The no-hitter comes just a week after the organization's No. 10 prospect, Alex Faedo, led the SeaWolves in a combined no-hitter with seven strong innings.

NO HITTER! Casey Mize in his Double-A debut fires the fourth no-hitter in SeaWolves history. SeaWolves take down Altoona 1-0. #RoadToDetroit pic.twitter.com/d68pKYCXcy — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) April 30, 2019

