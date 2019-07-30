Detroit Tigers trade rumors: Dodgers interested in closer Shane Greene

Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in a possible trade for Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports the Dodgers are likely to add a relief pitcher before Wednesday's MLB trade deadline. He said Greene is among the options the Dodgers are discussing.

Sources: #Dodgers likely to add a reliever by tomorrow afternoon, as they continue discussions on #Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez and #Tigers closer Shane Greene, among others. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Greene is the best relief pitcher on the trade market, in terms of 2019 production. He's only allowed five earned runs in 38 innings, striking out 43 batters compared to just 12 walks.

Greene was the Tigers' only All-Star representative this year, and he's earned that distinction with a 0.87 WHIP, a 10.2 K/9 and a 1.18 ERA.

John Hicks #55 and Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

His 3.70 FIP suggests he's been lucky to allow only five runs, but he's still been excellent in the ninth inning for the Tigers.

ESPN's Buster Olney reports Los Angeles' talks with the Pirates have taken a hit because Pittsburgh wants No. 10 overall prospect Gavin Lux for closer Felipe Vazquez. The Tigers would likely aim lower, even though Greene is under team control through next season.

The Pirates-Dodgers talks about Felipe Vazquez currently bogged down in part because Pirates want No.1 prospect Gavin Lux and the Dodgers want to keep him. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2019

The Tigers might target infielders Jeter Downs or Michael Busch. They could also try to make a deal for top 100 prospect Keibert Ruiz, the league's No. 3 catcher prospect.

Los Angeles recently handed the starting job to No. 5 catching prospect Will Smith, and Smith is batting .343 with four home runs in 12 games. If they're willing to part with Ruiz, the Tigers should look past the fact that Jake Rogers recently got called up to the big league club.

