Detroit Tigers trade rumors: Matt Boyd reportedly 'likely to stay put now'

Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Trade rumors have swirled around Detroit Tigers ace Matt Boyd for months, but there is a new report that he won't be moved before Wednesday's deadline.

Bob Nightengale, of USA TODAY, is reporting the Tigers are likely to hold onto Boyd for now because none of the offers have been enticing.

Starter Matthew Boyd is likely to stay put now. No team has made an enticing offer to the #Tigers to persuade them to move him. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2019

Boyd owns a 3.47 FIP this season and has struck out 178 batters in 132.1 innings. His 1.12 WHIP, 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings and 6.14 strikeouts per walk make him the top starter available at this year's deadline.

Matthew Boyd delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 3, 2019, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

He's also under team control for the next three years at a cheap price, considering how effective he's been this season. That not only made Boyd more expensive for potential buyers, it gives general manager Al Avila the option to hold onto him for the rest of the season and shop him in the offseason or at next year's deadline.

