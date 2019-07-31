Detroit Tigers trade rumors: Shane Greene traded to Atlanta Braves

Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly traded All-Star closer Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves.

ESPN's Buster Olney first reported that a deal had been reached.

Braves get Shane Greene, pending medicals — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2019

So far, it's unclear which prospects the Tigers acquired in the deal. Stay here for updates as soon as they become available.

With less than an hour until the 4 p.m. Wednesday trade deadline, the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers emerged as the top suitors for Greene.

Right on cue, the Braves' bullpen blew a 4-1 lead in the eighth and ninth innings of their game against the Washington Nationals. Minutes later, reports emerged that the Tigers and Braves were nearing a deal.

Shane Greene of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Greene was masterful this season for the Tigers, allowing just five earned runs in 38 innings while striking out 43 batters. He posted a 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in 38 appearances.

Of his 38 outings, which all lasted exactly one inning, Greene allowed earned runs in just four of them. Other than an April 16 outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Greene never allowed multiple earned runs in a game.

Shane Greene certainly would be happy with trade from #Tigers to #Braves, I'm told. He would be pitching closer to his Florida home and have the chance to continue closing, rather than shifting to a setup role. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2019

More than a third of Greene's outings -- 13, to be exact -- have resulted in 1-2-3 innings. While his 3.70 FIP suggests he's due for some regression, he's been one of the best relief pitchers in the league this year.

Greene spent five seasons with the Tigers after being acquired in a three-team trade Dec. 5, 2014. The Tigers sent Domingo Leyba and Robbie Ray to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Diamondbacks sent Didi Gregorius to the Yankees and the Yankees sent Greene to the Tigers.

Shane Greene celebrates a diving catch by Niko Goodrum to end the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 7, 2019 in Detroit. It was the first time in MLB history that a pitcher recorded seven saves in the team's first…

Greene was a starter for the first season in Detroit but was moved to the bullpen permanently in 2016. He appeared in 243 games for the Tigers, posting a 4.72 ERA, 4.19 FIP, 1.32 WHIP and 8.3 K/9.

His last appearance in the Old English D came Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, polishing off a rare Tigers win, 7-2, with a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk and striking out two batters.

Greene, 30, is eligible for arbitration next season but is under team control. He is making $4 million this season.

