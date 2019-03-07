Dylan Larkin had MRI for 'lingering' back issue, out of Red Wings lineup for now

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has been battling a "lingering" back issue and had to undergo a MRI on Thursday morning, the team announced.

That means Larkin will miss Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers. It's unclear how serious the issue is and if it will lead to him missing more games before this season ends. Larkin has been battling the issue all season, coach Jeff Blashill told reporters.

The 22-year-old has a team-high 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games played this season. He missed one game in February due to a strained oblique. Otherwise, he is Detroit's most consistent player on a game-by-game basis.

Green out for season

Meanwhile, the Red Wings also announced veteran defenseman Mike Green will miss the remainder of the season with a virus. Green missed the beginning of the season with a virus, too. He missed another significant chunk of time in December and January due to a lower body injury.

"Coach Blashill has been informed there is no long term concern for Green. Just needs proper rest," the Red Wings tweeted on Thursday.

Green, 33, has been limited to just 43 games this season. This is after a he signed a two-year contract with Detroit this past offseason. This is his fourth season with the team.

Here's what's left on the Red Wings schedule:

March 7, 2019 vs. New York Rangers (7:30 p.m.) March 9, 2019 @ Tampa Bay (7 p.m.) March 10, 2019 @ Florida (5 p.m.) March 12, 2019 @ Montreal (7:30 p.m.) March 14, 2019 vs. Tampa Bay (7:30 p.m.) March 16, 2019 vs. New York Islanders (1 p.m.) March 19, 2019 @ New York Rangers (7 p.m.) March 21, 2019 @ St. Louis (8 p.m.) March 23, 2019 @ Vegas (10 p.m.) March 25, 2019 @ San Jose (10:30 p.m.) March 28, 2019 @ Buffalo (7 p.m.) March 29, 2019 vs. New Jersey (7:30 p.m.) March 31, 2019 vs. Boston (7:30 p.m.) April 2, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.) April 4, 2019 @ Pittsburgh (7 p.m.) April 6, 2019 vs. Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.