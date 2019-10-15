Ex-Lions QB to NFL owners after blown calls: 'Your product is being ruined'

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 3: Dan Orlovsky #8 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on September 3, 2015 at Ford Field Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky delivered a passionate plea to NFL owners to fix the issues with officiating after the blown calls in the Packers-Lions game last night.

Orlovsky, now a TV analyst for ESPN, ripped owners for allowing refs to "ruin the game" for fans and players, without addressing the issues.

"You don't have a problem, you have an epidemic," Orlovsky said. "Your product is slowly being ruined by a third party that has no consequences for their actions."

Related: National media slams NFL for blown Lions-Packers calls: 'It cost Detroit a win'

"America's favorite sport, at times, is becoming unwatchable due to officiating," Orlovsky added. "Your product is being ruined. You need to fix this now."

"The Detroit Lions fans and team should not have to say 'We should have played better'," Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky spent seven years with the Lions in two different stints, playing in 14 games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.