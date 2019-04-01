Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next

Matt McQuaid of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans knocked off the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Michigan State will face Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders went from unranked in the preseason to reaching their first Final Four as a No. 3 seed.

All the Final Four games will be played Saturday in Minneapolis and will be televised by CBS.

Virginia will face Auburn, followed by Michigan State vs. Texas Tech.

The first game is tentatively scheduled to start at 6:09 p.m. ET and the second game at 8:49 p.m. ET.

On April 8, the winners of those games will face each other in the championship game.

Texas Tech handled Northern Kentucky, Buffalo and Michigan in the tournament, then played top-notch defense to beat first-seeded Gonzaga.

