Day 2 of 1st annual Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT - Day 2 of the first annual Rocket Mortgage Classic wraps up Friday evening as 58 golfers will be moving onto the third round.

The current top three leaders are Nate Lashley with a total of -14, Cameron Champ with a total of -13 and Charles Howell lll with a total of -12.

Big names like Bubba Watson were cut and will not be moving onto round three of the tournament. Watson had a struggling performance, only scoring a total of -1.

Another big name was Rickie Fowler who was bringing attention on and off the course. Fowler had granted a Make-A-Wish for teenager Anthony Trudel, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017. Fowler gifted the young man with a set of golf clubs and spent time with him this tournament weekend. Fowler placed T21 scoring -8 and will be moving onto round three tomorrow.

Billy Horschel was another who drew attention from fans, scoring -5, just squeezing by into the next round placing T58 and will also be moving onto round three tomorrow. Horschel spoke of the fan support, saying:

"I remember the Buick Open in Flint many years ago, and the crowd support there was fantastic, and it's no suprise. The fans know their golf, and it's neat to see guys like Bubba Watson and Rickie (Fowler) who I've played with, and it's a lot of support. It's a really strong turnout, and I hope it continues that way."

