Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off at Detroit Golf Club

DETROIT - The biggest names in golf teed it up at Detroit Golf Club for round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

George Williams said he sees the tournament -- the first-ever in Detroit -- as a boon for the city.

"I think it's the icing on the cake that makes this city a great comeback city," Williams said.

Stephen Winter is a longtime member of the Detroit Golf Club. He said he loves seeing the club shine.

"I couldn't be happier. I couldn't be prouder," Winter said. "For the club and what's happening. The spin off, the city and the community."

Ben Sherman, 11, said the best part of the event is the access to PGA icons.

"I've been golfing since I was 5 years old," Ben said. "I know most of the players and to get their autograph is pretty cool."

As of Thursday, Rickie Fowler has been the fan favorite.

Fans of all ages attended the event and made memories they won't soon forget.



