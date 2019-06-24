Rickie Fowler to take first swing for Rocket Mortgage Heroes

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Five-time PGA TOUR champion and World No. 14 Rickie Fowler will join Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage Classic executives in taking the ceremonial first swing in the Rocket Mortgage Shot for Heroes opening ceremony Wednesday.

When the opening ceremony nears its end, Fowler will make someone's dreams come true for a special guest and will let them take a Shot for Heroes with him.

The Shot for Hero's raises money for Community solutions and its Built for Zero program to end veteran and chronic homelessness. The initiative has raise over 1 million dollars for military affiliated charities since the program was launched in 2015.

In order to partcipate you can head to the tournament's fan zone and you can take a 60 yard shot for heroes to provide charitable foundations. With your participation you can potentially win your own cash prize.

Prizing for the Shot for Heroes includes:

$2,500 donated to Community Solutions and $2,500 awarded to each golfer or fan who scores a hole-in-one.

$100 donated to Community Solutions if a shot lands within the “O” (13 feet of the pin).

$25 donated to Community Solutions for each participant who hits a shot.

Other stars will be in attendance such as Bubba Watson, Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise and Kevin Wisner.

The first Rocket Mortgage Classic, features,156 golfers and is a 72-hole PGA TOUR event from June 27-30.

