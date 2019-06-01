Family fun at the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT - While the real action takes places on the race track, there’s a lot more to do for the whole family at the Meijer Family Fun Zone.

RELATED: Detroit Grand Prix 2019: Here's the full schedule, ticket info

The real race fans travel from all over to see the Detroit Grand Prix but locals come down to Belle Isle just because it’s something fun to do every year.

In the Meijer Family Fun Zone, race visitors can do all sorts of fun things like bubble soccer, fowling and jumbo jenga. For some people, the Detroit Grand Prix is less about the races and more about spending quality time with their family and friends.

You can watch Kim DeGiulio's full story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.