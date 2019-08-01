Here's where the players acquired at the trade deadline rank among Detroit Tigers' top 30 prospects

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers made two trades before the 4 p.m. Wedesday trade deadline, sending Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves and Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.

In return, the Tigers acquired two prospects each from the Braves and Cubs. Atlanta sent left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz and position player Travis Demeritte. Chicago sent right-handed pitchers Paul Richan and Alex Lange.

Wentz was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the Braves' organization, but Demeritte was not ranked among the top 30 prospects.

In the Cubs' organization, Richan was ranked No. 16 and Lange was ranked No. 23.

MLB Pipeline updated the Tigers' top 30 prospects Thursday morning, including the players acquired at the deadline.

Wentz is the Tigers' new No. 10 prospect, Richan is No. 19, Lange is No. 29 and Demeritte is not ranked among the top 30.

Wentz is the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in the organization behind Tarik Skubal. He's the No. 6 pitcher behind Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Skubal, Franklin Perez and Alex Faedo.

Wentz bumped shortstop Willi Castro out of the organization's top 10 prospects, even though Castro has a .781 OPS and 17 stolen bases for Triple-A Toledo.

Richan is the No. 9 pitcher in the organization behind the previously mentioned top six, Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser.

Lange is the No. 13 pitcher behind the top nine, Anthony Castro, Bryan Garcia and Elvin Rodriguez. He is expected to move to the bullpen in the Tigers' organization.

