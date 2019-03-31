How many wins for Detroit Lions in 2019? Vegas oddsmakers offer prediction

How many wins will the Detroit Lions have in 2019? Well, it's a bit early, but Vegas is already chiming in on the answer.

Sportsbook operator CG Technology released their NFL win totals for all 32 teams Sunday.

The Lions, coming off a 6-10 season in 2018, are projected at seven wins. Just one win more than last year.

Other notable predictions include a three-win jump for the Cleveland Browns, an 11-win prediction for the Patriots, which is the highest in the league and 10.5 wins for the Chiefs, Rams and Saints.

The Redskins, Cardinals and Dolphins had the fewest projected wins.

Here's the full breakdown:

Patriots 11

Chiefs 10.5

Rams 10.5

Saints 10.5

Chargers 10

Bears 9.5

Colts 9.5

Eagles 9.5

Browns 9

Packers 9

Steelers 9

Vikings 9

Cowboys 8.5

Falcons 8.5

Ravens 8.5

Seahawks 8.5

Texans 8.5

Titans 8.5

49ers 8

Jaguars 8

Panthers 8

Broncos 7

Jets 7

Lions 7

Bengals 6

Bills 6

Buccaneers 6

Giants 6

Raiders 6

Redskins 6

Cardinals 5

Dolphins 5



