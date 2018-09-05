Justin Verlander expected to pitch at Comerica Park next week for first time since trade

Justin Verlander of the Astros reacts during the sixth inning against the Dodgers in Game Six.

DETROIT - Former Tigers ace Justin Verlander is scheduled to face his former team at Comerica Park next week for the first time since being traded to Houston.

Verlander, who pitched Tuesday night against the Twins, is expected to make his next start on Monday, Sept. 10 against his old team at Comerica Park.

This will be the first time Verlander has pitched in Detroit in an opposing uniform.

Of course, weather, injuries and other factors could change this, but if the rotation holds up, Verlander will return to Detroit on Monday night.

The Tigers-Astros game on Sept. 10 was pushed back an hour early to 6:10 p.m. to accommodate for traffic in Downtown Detroit with the Lions playing the Jets on Monday Night Football at 7:10 p.m.

Verlander is 14-9 with a 2.73 ERA with Houston this year.

Verlander faced the Tigers this year in Houston, giving up four home runs to his old team in a 6-3 loss.

"It was just an interesting day," Verlander said. "Had great stuff. It seemed like any time I made a mistake they were on it in any capacity. If I didn't, I struck them out. It was, like I said, one of the weirdest games of my career."

The former Cy Young Award recipient won 183 games as a Tiger from 2005-2017 before he was traded to Houston.

