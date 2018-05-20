Kids from all over US get special tour of Little Caesars Arena during 2018 Math Hoops in Detroit

DETROIT - A group of kids from all over the county got a special tour of Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Pistons locker room all because of math.

Most of the kids didn’t love math at first, like Willie Smith from Flint. Smith was introduced to a game called “Math Hoops” and he has now joined 20 other finalists in Detroit this weekend for the national championships played at Wayne State today.

The game combines math with basketball statistics, and it’s challenging to say the least

Willie went from not liking math to beating out 1,400 other students in the nationwide math challenge.

The championships move from NBA city to city and this year the Pistons are on board and loving it, treating the finalists to a tour of LCA before Sunday’s math questions start flying and the hot competition gets going and a national math champ will be named in Detroit later today.

We caught up with some of the kids and their teachers at LCA today.

