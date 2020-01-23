Report: Trevor Daley has asked Red Wings to trade him to Cup contender

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings veteran defenseman Trevor Daley has asked to be moved before the NHL trade deadline passes, according to NBC’s Pierre McGuire.

McGuire said during the Detroit-Minnesota game broadcast Thursday night that Daley has spoken with Red Wings management about moving him so he can play with a contender for the Stanley Cup.

Daley, 36, is in the final year of a three-year contract with the Red Wings. He has struggled to stay healthy the past couple of seasons. But if he’s healthy, he can help bolster someone’s blue line.

As they say, it’s hard to put a price on playoff experience, so if I’m a playoff-bound team looking for extra depth (because injuries happen) this spring, I am considering Trevor Daley. He has played in 71 career playoff games and knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup (he won two with the Penguins in 2016, 2017). I think you at least consider what he can bring to a locker room.

Daley will have some say in where he gets moved (a 15-team list), which may make it more difficult to trade him. Regardless, I think you need to give this a good try before the trade deadline on Feb. 24.

