Lowly Red Wings have long list of injuries to boot

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman may have plans to make moves for draft picks at the trade deadline (Feb. 24), but injuries could stand in the way of at least a couple of those prospective deals.

The list of Red Wings players with injuries grew again this week with Mike Green and Frans Nielsen both leaving Monday’s game against Colorado.

Here’s the list of Red Wings injuries as of Wednesday, Jan. 22:

Palyer Position Injury Status updated Details Andreas Athanasiou LW Lower Body Early Feb (01/19/2020) Athanasiou is on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury and is expected to be out of commission until at least the beginning of February. Jonathan Bernier G Lower Body Early Feb (01/19/2020) Bernier has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a lower-body injury. He is expected to be held out of action until at least the start of February. Danny DeKeysers D Back Out for season (12/17/2019) DeKeyser has landed on injured reserve due to back surgery. He has suffered a setback in his recovery and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Jonathan Ericsson D Nose Out indefinitely (01/20/2020) Ericsson has been activated from the injured reserve list after recovering from a nose injury, but it is uncertain when he will return to the lineup. Johan Franzen C Concussion Out for season (10/08/2019) Frazen has hit the injured reserve list due to a concussion, and he will miss the entire 2019-20 season. Mike Green D Upper Body Early Feb (01/21/2020) Green is sidelined with an upper-body injury, and he is expected to miss at least two weeks. Anthony Mantha RW Upper Body Early March (01/21/2020) Mantha has been designated for the injured reserve list due to an upper-body injury, and he is not expected to return until at least the early part of March. Frans Nielsen C Upper Body Out Wed (01/21/2020) Nielsen left the previous game with an upper-body injury, and he will not suit up Wednesday versus the Wild.

The Red Wings are in last place in the NHL with a 12-34-4 record (28 points) and -88 goal differential. They are on another five-game losing streak with one game left on the schedule before a break for the All Star game.

Upcoming schedule:

Jan. 22, 2020 -- 8 p.m. @ Minnesota

Jan. 24-26, 2020 -- ALL STAR BREAK

Jan. 31, 2020 -- 7 p.m. @ New York Rangers

Feb. 1, 2020 -- 7 p.m. vs. New York Rangers

Ideally, some of the players on the list above would be back for the home-and-home against the Rangers after the All Star break. Specifically, Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green, because they could have some value ahead of the deadline if they’re not hurt.

It sounds like Anthony Mantha could be done for the season. He’s been out since Dec. 21 when he was taken down during a scrum with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin.

The altercation that has sidelined Mantha since Dec. 21st, for context: pic.twitter.com/B9L5ELughl https://t.co/NmhjRVFzsv — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 21, 2020

Not good.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bernier’s injury has not helped. He had 10 wins and was managing a .904 save percentage despite the terrible Red Wings team in front of him.

And, of course, the Red Wings blue line has missed Danny DeKeyser all season.

April cannot come quickly enough.

