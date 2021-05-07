Clintondale baseball, softball throw 3 no-hitters in a week

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – April 26 is a day Clintondale senior pitcher Ethan Zabel won’t forget.

“Everything was clicking. I was striking batters out, we’re making plays in the field,” he said. “Toward the end of the game, I started to feel like ‘Wow, it’s close. I might be able to pull this off.’”

Ethan finished seven innings with 18 strikeouts, zero walks, a no-hitter. At the next game two days later, freshman pitcher Justyn Myers got the start and proceeds to throw one strike after another.

“I didn’t think about it. I didn’t know I was throwing a no hitter and coach was like ‘Let’s go finish this no hitter,’” he said.

Justyn finished with his own no-hitter -- 11 strikeouts. That’s back-to-back no-hitters, both beat New Haven.

The Clintondale Dragon dominance does not end with baseball. Softball had its own no-hitter.

“Jazmyn started the game on pitching. She made one strikeout in the first inning, and she injured her hamstring. So I came in and pitched the next two innings,” said Kassidy Sackett.