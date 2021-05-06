Warren De La Salle graduate travels to Italy to play in American football

WARREN, Mich. – In the United States, when someone says they play football, we know they’re talking about first downs, quarterbacks and touchdowns, but for the rest of the world, football means soccer.

Giovanni Rescigno, a graduate from Warren De La Salle Collegiate, is playing American Football on a team in Italy.

Rescigno had a great football career at De La Salle and later at Rutgers University. When his NFL dreams didn’t materialize, he thought his playing days were over until he was contacted with a new opportunity.

During his senior season at De La Salle, Rescigno passed for 1,396 yards with 15 touchdowns and was named team MVP. He went on to have a five-year career at Rutgers University.

He began coaching quarterbacks locally when out of nowhere, he received a message on social media from a team in the Italian Football League, which plays American football.

The IFL’s history dates back to the 1970s. In Division One, there are six teams, eight regular season games, playoffs and a Super Bowl. Each team is allowed two or three Americans -- who are paid and usually have extensive backgrounds in football. The Italian players have day jobs and a love for the game.

The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, but Rescigno is back for the current season and leading the Milano Rhinos. It’s a fun job for the dual-citizen. Rescigno’s family is from Italy and he said the pre- and post-game meals cannot be beat.

The Rhinos are 1-3 on the season with a big matchup Saturday with the Milano Seaman. Currently, fans aren’t allowed at the games, but Rescigno shares broadcast links on his Twitter so his family can watch him play.