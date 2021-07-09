Legends League Baseball program in Detroit in jeopardy after losing funding

DETROIT – One of the largest little league baseball programs in Detroit might not be able to play ball after their largest donor pulled out of funding.

Legends League Baseball has dozens of teams and hundreds of children playing, but they’re in need of help.

Garrett Street is Legends League Baseball’s CEO, game scheduler, maintenance man and now the fundraiser.

“I’m definitely nervous. Not for me but for the kids,” Street said.

He’s nervous because the league lost its biggest sponsor. The UAW-Ford was a huge part in renovating Balfour Park on Detroit’s east side and they threw a huge party for the grand opening of the William Clay Ford Field on the west side. But during the federal investigation into some members of the UAW, the National Program Center -- which funded programs like these -- was closed.

Ad

That money is now used for worker training.

Street said there are no hard feelings and without the UAW-Ford, the league wouldn’t have existed in the first place.

However, if anyone wants to play ball on either field anytime soon, Street needs to raise $50,000 for maintenance, umpires, equipment and more. It would allow for up to 900 children to play in one season.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Legends League Baseball to reach that goal. You can donate here.