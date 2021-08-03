Historic Hamtramck stadium set to undergo $2.6M renovation

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The historic Hamtramck Stadium is set to get a multi-million dollar renovation.

The Wayne County Commission approved an $850,000 grant proposal, bringing the total to renovate the stadium to $2.6 million.

The Detroit Tigers Foundation also got involved. Along with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Friends of the Historic Hamtramck Stadium, among others.

The stadium also received nearly $500,000 through a National Park Service grant. The grant involved no county money and is provided through the park service’s African American Civil Rights of the 20th Century grant program.

The Friends of Hamtramck Stadium was formed to help finance additional renovations at the site and raised more than $65,000.

In total, $2.6 million has been allocated to renovate the stadium, which was once the home of the Negro National League’s Detroit stars. The money will go to renovate the aging grandstands.

While the renovation is meant to preserve the history of the Negro Leagues, it’s also about the future. So children, like the Tiny Tigers, can use the field for generations to come.

Construction on the grandstand begins this week and is scheduled to be completed around Nov. 15.