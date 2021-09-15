Michigan fans say concession stand lines at home games are too long

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan fans said the concession lines at home games are long and it takes forever to get food.

“I was waiting for the whole first quarter. I missed the whole first part of the game,” Michigan sophomore Jane Falahee said.

Falahee said she missed a touchdown and a field goal while waiting in line for water at the first game of the season.

“The lines have been longest that we’ve seen the past several years,” Assistant CM of Centerplate Mike Koski said.

Center Plate, the food and beverage provider for all University of Michigan’s athletic facilities is hoping to fill up the empty concession stands with groups of nonprofits.

“If you bring a whole group. We’ll have them run the stand completely starting from, you know, cooking the hotdogs and making sure the pretzels are nice and warm to running the cashiers and interacting with the fans,” Koski said.

Each nonprofit could earn up to $125 per volunteer, or take home 10 percent of the profits their stand makes. Whichever is greater.

“It would shorten the lines and people could spread to other concessions and more fans could enjoy the game that they paid to go,” Falahee said.

