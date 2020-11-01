COVID restrictions affect game day atmosphere at University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The home opener for the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday also happened to be the big rivalry game against the Michigan State Spartans.

While Ann Arbor was somewhat quiet compared to the crowd the games normally bring, there were still some fans outside of the stadium.

Closer to campus, students held smaller tailgates with their friends, while popular tailgate locations, like the golf course and Ann Arbor Pioneer, were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students were making the best of the situation, but were still disappointed that they could not support their team in person.

Despite that disappointment, hopes are high for these Michigan fans who are looking forward to college life without a pandemic and, hopefully, many victories ahead.

You can watch the full report in the video above.