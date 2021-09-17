Oakland Hills South Course restoration complete: Will golf majors follow?

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The South Course at Oakland Hill Country Club was closed for 22 months while architect Gil Hanse restored the greens and fairways to the original Donald Ross design.

All 18 greens were rebuilt to USGA specifications. Underneath the greens, a state-of-the-art system called PrecisionAire was installed to control moisture and temperature.

We talked to Steve Brady, head golf professional, and Phil Cuffare, director of agronomy, this week about the upgrades and what’s next at the course. Will Oakland Hills host a major golf championship?

Watch the interviews above and below.

