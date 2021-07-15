Partly Cloudy icon
Oakland Hills Country Club undergoes $12 million renovation: Here’s a look

Bernie Smilovitz, Sports Anchor

Tags: Oakland Hills Country Club, Oakland Hills, Bloomfield Township, Golf, PGA, Golfing
Here’s a look at the newly renovated Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

The South Course first opened for play on July 13, 1918, with a design led by renowned golf architect Gil Hanse. Club leaders said in 2018 that members unanimously approved the renovation.

The country club reopened after closing for two years and a $12 million renovation. That kind of artistry cannot be summed up in 90 seconds. But we tried with the help of Oakland Hills golf pro Steve Brady.

About the Author:

Bernie brings sports to Metro Detroit. You can catch him on Local 4 News weekdays at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

