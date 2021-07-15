Oakland Hills Country Club undergoes $12 million renovation: Here’s a look

Here’s a look at the newly renovated Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

The South Course first opened for play on July 13, 1918, with a design led by renowned golf architect Gil Hanse. Club leaders said in 2018 that members unanimously approved the renovation.

The country club reopened after closing for two years and a $12 million renovation. That kind of artistry cannot be summed up in 90 seconds. But we tried with the help of Oakland Hills golf pro Steve Brady.

