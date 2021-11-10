‘Momentum behind Detroit City FC is remarkable’: DCFC to join USL Championship in 2022

DETROIT – Detroit City FC will be joining the USL Championship for the 2022 season.

The USL Championship is the second division of men’s professional soccer in the United States. Currently, DCFC is in the third division of men’s soccer and within the National Independent Soccer Association.

The USL Championship has 31 teams across the country that compete in the 2021 regular season. Games are streamed live on ESPN+. The USL Championship is the largest professional soccer organization in the United States.

“It’s clear that the time is right for Detroit City FC to move forward by joining the USL Championship,” said Detroit City FC Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer Sean Mann. “This puts us on track to accomplish many of our shared objectives such as fielding a professional women’s side, enhancing our academy program, upgrading our facilities, and expanding our reach. Since 2012, our vision for Detroit City FC has been to become Detroit’s soccer club for all time. We strive to be the most inclusive, community-focused, and supporter-driven club in the USA.”

DCFC will keep playing home games at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. DCFC has averaged more than 4,000 fans per game this year. Leaders say the move to USL Championship will come with stadium upgrades and additional staff.

“The momentum behind Detroit City FC is remarkable and a credit to every person who has played a role in the club’s rise,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “It’s hard to find a better example of bringing a community together through soccer. We welcome the DCFC community and its famed supporters into the USL family, and we look forward to seeing this next phase of the club’s evolution.”

Last year DCFC opened a public offering of 10% club equity with units available starting at $125. Around 2,700 people from around the world invested $1.4 million.

“The investment campaign was an inspiring solution to the challenges facing our 10th year as a club. When we needed our supporters most, they were there for us,” said DCFC co-owner and COO Todd Kropp. “Moving to the USL Championship honors that commitment and makes us more accessible and impactful. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to deliver on our conviction that everyone deserves a soccer club that they will never grow out of.”