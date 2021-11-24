One last rivalry game at the Big House for broadcaster, Michigan legend Jim Brandstatter

Michigan legend Jim Brandstatter will have one last rivalry game at the Big House.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Saturday at the Big House it’s the 117th meeting between Michigan and Ohio State.

Both sides know the history. But few know it better than Jim Brandstatter.

There is a lot of football history between Michigan and Ohio State. The rivalry has been played for more than a century. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have been duking it out since 1897. Saturday is for all the marbles.

Jim Brandstatter was part of the rivalry from 1969 to 1972 and played for Bo Schembechler. It was the 1969 game when the Wolverines took down the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

After graduation, Brandstatter began his broadcasting career. Through the years he’s seen some crazy things. He said he can’t pick out one game from the rivalry, but he can remember moments.

On Saturday, everything is on the line. A trip to the Big Ten championship game, a possible spot in the college football playoff redemption for Jim Harbaugh -- who still hasn’t beaten his hated rival as a coach.

Brandstatter said from his perch in the press box, it’s his job to bring the passion and excitement he feels to those listening. He’s done it for 43 years. This will be his final broadcast from the Big House.