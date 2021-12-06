Detroit Lions honor Oxford High School victims both on and off the field

Players wore Oxford High School apparel during warm-ups and post-game while also paying their respects by joining fans in attendance in a moment of silence before kickoff. Sundays' game ball will be given to the Oxford Football team.

DETROIT – Victory Sunday was a little more special for the Detroit Lions, who received their first win of the season by defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27, in week 13.

The team received inspiration from last week’s tragic events that had taken place in Oxford, Mich.

“I think they gave us a spark for this game,” said linebacker Derrick Barnes. “Just coming out here, playing for them, playing for the ones that have lost their lives, playing for the ones that are injured, the whole school as a whole, the football team; I know that’s who I played for today.”

“They’ll never be forgotten,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “They are in our hearts and prayers -- all the families and not to mention all those that were affected by all of this: the classmates, the brothers and sisters, the teachers, everybody.”

Quarterback Jared Goff said he hoped to be a light for the hurt and harmed for just a few hours today.

“I hope they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win, and we can take their minds off of it for whatever, maybe three hours,” said Goff. “I think anytime we can do that, it’s a lot bigger than our sport, it’s a lot bigger than us, and I think today was one of those special circumstances that we were able to rise to the occasion.”

All the players’ helmets featured a yellow Oxford “O” decal on the back representing the high school.

