Detroit Tigers game vs. Rockies postponed due to rain

Tickets valid for game two on Saturday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Comerica Park in Detroit. (Ken Haddad, WDIV/Ken Haddad)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday (April 23) at 6:40 p.m., following the originally scheduled game at 1:10 p.m.

Officials said all paid tickets from Friday’s game are valid for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Comerica Park Box Office for any game for the rest of the season.

The Box Office opens Saturday at 9 a.m. Click here to learn more.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

