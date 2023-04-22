How tutelage from a Michigan boxing legend set the stage for Davis-Garcia mega fight in Las Vegas

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Ryan Garcia (R) and Gervonta Davis (L) face off during a news conference at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The tutelage from Michigan boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has set the stage for the mega fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia.

The highly-anticipated fight is set for Saturday, April 22, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Mayweather built his undefeated 50-0 record.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Gervonta Davis of The United States celebrates with Floyd Mayweather following victory against Liam Walsh of England in the IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Amid training for the mega fight, Davis had Mayweather on YouTube as he continued to pick up knowledge while the legend was not in attendance.

“I just pick up stuff,” said Davis. “Like how (Mayweather) he was moving. His hand placement and where he was throwing them. Just basically how he is in the boxing ring; I like to watch him a lot as he is orthodox, so if I can do it as a southpaw, it will be a little awkward for my opponent. I always like to watch Floyd because he is the best of all time for sure.”

Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion, as he holds all four major world titles in Davis and Garcia’s division.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Devin Haney poses with his world titles after the press conference ahead of his May 20 undisputed lightweight championship fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko, at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on March 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Lewis/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) (2023 Top Rank Inc)

I’m PB Floyd reincarnated... do the research look at the similarities in style & career — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 11, 2021

In a tweet from years past, Haney called himself the next Mayweather. He said he was Money May reincarnated and had the same style and career similarities.

Still, the marketability of Davis and Garcia has eclipsed him as they are currently two of the biggest draws in their division.

Of the two fighters, Davis has achieved more in the sweet science earning the Silver Gloves title three times as an amateur, is a two-time National Gold Medalist, and the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship.

Coinciding with turning pro, Davis defeated his first six opponents, which caught the attention of boxing manager Al Haymon who represented Mayweather at the time.

During a sparring session, Mayweather got introduced to the upstart Davis by his former protégé Adrien “The Can Man” Broner in the mid-2010s and was signed expeditiously to Mayweather Promotions.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 07: Gervonta Davis and Adrien Broner attend a Party at Empire on May 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) (2018 Prince Williams)

Coining the phrase “May-Per-View,” Mayweather’s ultimate goal for Davis was for him to surpass his legacy in the sport of boxing while also being able to take it to new heights.

Under his tutorship , the now 28-year-old has an undefeated record matching his age at 28-0 with 26 knockouts.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Gervonta Davis walks to his corner at the end of Round 8 against Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA World Lightweight Championship bout at Capital One Arena on January 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Davis is already a multi-world champion ranking as one of the most potent pound-for-pound boxers in the lightweight division.

The southpaw has been taking down some of boxing’s top fighters, like dethroning former Junior IBF Lightweight Champion Jose Pedraza in 2017 to become the sport’s youngest world champion at the time in only his 17th fight, surpassing his mentor and promoter Mayweather, who didn’t become champion until his 18th professional fight.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 14: Jose Pedraza is knocked down and loses via TKO against Gervonta Davis in the seventh round during their IBF Junior Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Davis packs a heavy punch that’s left many opponents on the canvas. Garcia, who also packs a massive punch, is a social media sensation. Fighters question his chin and handsome persona but fail to realize that he, too, gets rid of opponents quickly.

The 24-year-old, like Tank, has an undefeated record that’s almost matching his age as he, through 85 professional rounds, is 23-0 with 19 knockouts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Ryan Garcia (R) knocks Javier Fortuna down during their Super Light weight 12 rounds fight at Crypto.com Arena on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images) (2022 Sye Williams)

But Tank views himself as the victor before the bell has even rung.

“I don’t care who’s in the game, come April 22, when they raise my hand, I am the face of boxing,” Davis said.

The winner of Saturday’s bout will undoubtedly look for a fight against Haney to solidify their reign as king of not only the lightweight division but of the sport of boxing (unless Davis loses, then a mandatory rematch will be evoked).

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Ryan Garcia (R) and Gervonta Davis (L) face off during a news conference at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images) (2023 Sye Williams)

It’s the fight that many people have been waiting for, as matches of this magnitude usually never happen due to the politics of the sweet science.

“It’s going to be a crazy event,” Davis said. “It feels like boxing back in the day. It’s a 50/50 fight, but who wants it more? I’ve been to a Floyd fight, and it was like so many celebrities chilling outside trying to get into the arena, and I feel as though the money they were generating in the city period was crazy. Hotels are being booked, and restaurants are booked. That’s how it’s going to be, come April 22.”

Ahead of their grand entrances in Las Vegas, Davis and friends went on Instagram Live to provoke Garcia to put up his purse in some winner takes all fiasco.

“I’m trying to make it (Winner takes all) official as we’ve been trying to call his advisor, but hopefully, we can get it done,” Davis said.

“I hope he’s (Davis) not talking about the purse that he wears,” said Garcia. “We’re not talking about the purse that he wears. We’re talking about the whole fight purse. Let’s get it on.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Ryan Garcia (R) and Gervonta Davis (L) face off during a news conference at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images) (2023 Sye Williams)

Besides all of the shenanigans ahead of the fight, Davis seems ready as he continues to be inspired by Mayweather.

“This moment means everything,” Davis said. “Coming from where I’m from, this is big. Floyd Mayweather and all of the top guys fight in Vegas at the top level, so I’m ready.”

With all that being said, who are you placing your money on for the mega fight?

Do you think Davis will continue to cement his legacy and follow in Mayweather’s footsteps, or will Garcia take the crown?

Let us know in the comment section.