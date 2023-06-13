Walk-on who saved Michigan football’s undefeated season announces career-ending surgery

Isaiah Gash #41 of the Michigan Wolverines during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A walk-on running back who helped save Michigan football’s undefeated season announced on social media that he underwent career-ending surgery.

Isaiah Gash is a former walk-on who earned a scholarship for what was going to be his senior season in 2023. He announced Monday on TikTok that he was having “career-ending cartilage transplant surgery” in Detroit.

He finishes his Michigan career with 25 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, but his most memorable moment came via the pass.

After the injury to Blake Corum in Michigan’s final home game against Illinois, Gash was thrust into a much larger role. Donovan Edwards was still out with injury, so Gash shared top running back duties with C.J. Stokes the rest of the way.

The game got off to a bit of a rocky start for Gash, who dropped a pass that would have given Michigan a first down in the red zone with under four minutes to play. The Wolverines were trailing by four points at the time and had to settle for a field goal to make it 17-16.

But Gash got a chance at redemption. Facing a fourth-and-three from Illinois’ 45-yard line, with under a minute remaining, he caught a quick hitter from J.J. McCarthy and gained eight yards, giving Michigan a first down and keeping hopes alive.

Five plays later, Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard field goal to win the game and push Michigan to 11-0.

Gash caught three passes for 24 yards in that game. Statistically, his 48-yard, one-touchdown performance against Hawaii was better, but nobody will forget how Gash helped Michigan out of a sticky situation en route to a Big Ten championship and second-straight playoff appearance.