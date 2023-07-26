Michigan athletes to know with Paris Olympics 1 year away

It might just seem as if the Tokyo Summer Olympics ended in 2021, but already the 2024 Paris Olympics are in sight.

Wednesday marks exactly one year until the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, which is set to host the games 100 years after last doing so in 1924.

With that in mind, here are some things to know as the 1-year countdown begins.

How will the Paris Olympics be different?

It won’t take long for Paris to do something no other host city has. For the opening ceremony, the city will transport athletes by boat along the Seine River during the traditional Parade of Nations.

The general public will be able to line adjacent streets, quays and bridges to view the parade.

Boats will go by relics such as the Louvre and Notre-Dame before ending at the Trocadero, which is across from the Eiffel Tower.

It is there where the remaining elements of the opening ceremony — such as speeches, the arrival of the torch and lighting of the flame — will take place.

It will be the first time the opening ceremony won’t be held in a traditional stadium. The closing ceremony will be held at a traditional stadium.

What local athletes should we start keeping an eye on?

It’s difficult to full gauge what athletes from the state to hone in on now, given qualifying for most events won’t take place until the first portion of 2024.

However, based on what’s been taking place since Tokyo, here are a couple of good bets as of this moment from Michigan.

Grant Fisher. A middle and long-distance runner, Fisher finished fifth in the 10,000 meters and ninth in the 5,000 meters in Tokyo. In 2022, he set American records in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Assuming he makes the Olympic team again, the Grand Blanc native will be 27 in Paris.

Kate Vibert. A graduate of Rochester Adams High School in 2017 and also Oakland University, Vibert won the silver medal in the 76k weighlifting class at the Tokyo games. She will be 25 in Paris if she qualifies for the team again.

How many athletes from Michigan competed at the Tokyo Olympics?

There were 14 athletes from Michigan who represented the state in Tokyo. California had the most athletes with 126, followed by Florida (56) and Texas (32).