Feel the Bern: Big 10? How about the Big 20?

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The college football season will start in about a month, and word has come down that four new teams could possibly join the Big Ten.

Not today, not tomorrow, maybe not even in a year or two, but it’s going to happen. The PAC 12 has disintegrated, and the Big Ten will be the winner of that disaster.

Last year, UCLA and USC announced they were leaving the PAC 12 and joining the Big Ten. That registered about a 10 on the college football Richter scale and also started the demise of the Pac 12.

The reason is simple: money, money, and more money. PAC 12 teams may get around $20 million per team, while the Big Ten gets $50 million, and that’s expected to rise with USC and UCLA joining next season.

Right now, the Big Ten is talking to other PAC 12 schools that may want to join the party. Oregon and Washington are being considered, and Stanford and Cal are under consideration if the conference wants to go to 20.

The entire situation is mind-blowing, but let’s be honest, enough with calling it the Big Ten.

How about the Big 20? College football fans everywhere have their fingers crossed, except in the SEC!