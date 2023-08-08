Feel the Bern: Can money buy you a pennant?

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – That’s a great question!

Of course, money can buy you a pennant and maybe even a championship. But not this year when it comes to New York’s baseball teams.

This was the grand experiment for the NY Mets, and if you were in science class, you would have failed big time with this experiment – big time!

The Mets’ payroll this season was at $364 million. That’s a record, and owner Steve Cohen probably would have spent more.

To give you an idea of comparison, the Orioles are in first in the American League East. Their payroll is $70 million. The Mets have over five times the payroll of the O’s. Embarrassing!

And then there’s the Yankees. Their payroll this season is just $279 million. But they are dead last in the AL East. By the way, did I mention the Orioles lead that division? I did... well, the Yankees should be embarrassed.

Once again, both the Mets and the Yankees proved you can’t always buy a title. Now if we could just keep those Dodgers under control