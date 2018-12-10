MLB Winter Meetings: Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos 'drawing trade interest'

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos is drawing trade interest ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings.

Jon Morosi reported Monday the 26-year-old is drawing early interest, noting the Braves as a possible suitor.

Sources: #Tigers OF Nick Castellanos is drawing trade interest. #Braves are among the teams that have checked in. Castellanos, 26, is coming off a career offensive year and is an alternative to Brantley and Pollock via free agency. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2018

Castellanos is entering seventh major league season with the Tigers. He has a career .274 batting average with 93 home runs and 387 RBIs.

Castellanos hit a career high in batting average in 2018 at .298 and drew a career high 49 walks.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.