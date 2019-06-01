Tigers

Detroit Tigers 72-hour sale ends tomorrow

Tickets start at $9

By Natasha Dado

The Detroit Tigers' 72-hour sale will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers 72-hour sale will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The sale gives fans the chance to purchase tickets to all June games at Comerica Park with no fees added, starting at just $9.

Over the first 12 hours fans purchased nearly 10,000 tickets. The Super Summer Sale started 9 a.m. Friday. The goal of the sale is to encourage all fans to enjoy Detroit Summers the way they always have been: outside and at the ballpark.

DETAILS:
•    No fees on any June tickets to home games purchased at Tigers.com/summer
•    Many seating areas feature discounted options, including some up to 60% off regular price
•    Lower bowl seats available starting at $14 
•    All price points are subject to availability 
•    15 home games in June, including:
o    35th Anniversary Celebration of the 1984 World Series Championship Team (6/29)
o    Fiesta Tigres (6/15)
o    Father’s Day (6/16)
o    Fan favorite giveaways like the Bringing You Summer Carry-On Bag, Fiesta Tigres Cooler and 1984 Sparky Anderson Bobblehead

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.