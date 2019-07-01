2019 NBA free agency: Recent updates, trades and more

NBA free agency has been interesting this year, here are the most notable and recent updates, according to ESPN:
- Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, along with Kyrie Irving, Deandre Jordan and Garrett Temple.
- The Miami Heat are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would send Jimmy Butler to Miami and Josh Richardson to the 76ers.
- The Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard signed a four-year, $196M super maximum contract extension.
- Al Horford agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
- Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez both signed deals keeping them with the Milwaukee Bucks.
- JJ Redick agreed to the a two-year, $141M deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
- Kemba Walker agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics.
- The Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a sign and trade which would send Brooklyn guard D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four year $117M maximum contract.
- The Golden State Warriors plan to trade Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.
- The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to re-sign Patrick Beverly to three-year, $40 million deal.
- The Denver Nuggets agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with Jamal Murray.
- Harrison Barnes has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.
- Derrick Rose agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.
- Gerlad Green is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal.
- Terrence Ross has agreed to a four-year, $54 million deal with the Orlando Magic.
- Al-Farouq Aminu has agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal with the Orlando Magic.
- Bojan Boganovic agreeded to a $73 million deal with the Utah Jazz.
- Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a first-round pick and two future second-round picks.
- The Indiana Pacers agreed to a deal with Jeremy Lamb.
- Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a five-year, $158 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
- Ricky Rubio agreed to a $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.
- Rodney Hood has agreed to sign a two-year $16 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
- Tobias Harris agreed to a five-year $180 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
- Julius Randle agreed to a three-year $63 million deal with the New York Knicks.
- Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Knicks.
- Thaddeus Young agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
- New Orleans Pelicans are closing on a deal with Derrick Favors.
- Former Pistons point guard Ish Smith has agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards.
- Sacramento Kings agree to a three-year, $37 million deal with Cory Joseph.
- Wayne Ellington agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks.
- Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic.
This list will be continually updated throughout the course of NBA free agency.
