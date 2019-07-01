2019 NBA free agency: Recent updates, trades and more

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

NBA free agency has been interesting this year, here are the most notable and recent updates, according to ESPN:

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, along with Kyrie Irving, Deandre Jordan and Garrett Temple.

The Miami Heat are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would send Jimmy Butler to Miami and Josh Richardson to the 76ers.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard signed a four-year, $196M super maximum contract extension.

Al Horford agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez both signed deals keeping them with the Milwaukee Bucks.

JJ Redick agreed to the a two-year, $141M deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kemba Walker agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a sign and trade which would send Brooklyn guard D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four year $117M maximum contract.

The Golden State Warriors plan to trade Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to re-sign Patrick Beverly to three-year, $40 million deal.

The Denver Nuggets agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with Jamal Murray.

Harrison Barnes has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Derrick Rose agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Gerlad Green is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal.

Terrence Ross has agreed to a four-year, $54 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

Al-Farouq Aminu has agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

Bojan Boganovic agreeded to a $73 million deal with the Utah Jazz.

Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

The Indiana Pacers agreed to a deal with Jeremy Lamb.

Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a five-year, $158 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ricky Rubio agreed to a $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Rodney Hood has agreed to sign a two-year $16 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tobias Harris agreed to a five-year $180 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Julius Randle agreed to a three-year $63 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Thaddeus Young agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans Pelicans are closing on a deal with Derrick Favors.

Former Pistons point guard Ish Smith has agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards.

Sacramento Kings agree to a three-year, $37 million deal with Cory Joseph.

Wayne Ellington agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic.

This list will be continually updated throughout the course of NBA free agency.

