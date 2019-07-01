NBA

2019 NBA free agency: Recent updates, trades and more

NBA free agency has been interesting this year, here are the most notable and recent updates, according to ESPN:

  • Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, along with Kyrie Irving, Deandre Jordan and Garrett Temple.
  • The Miami Heat are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would send Jimmy Butler to Miami and Josh Richardson to the 76ers. 
  • The Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard signed a four-year, $196M super maximum contract extension. 
  • Al Horford agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. 
  • Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez both signed deals keeping them with the Milwaukee Bucks.
  • JJ Redick agreed to the a two-year, $141M deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. 
  • Kemba Walker agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics.
  • The Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a sign and trade which would send Brooklyn guard D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four year $117M maximum contract. 
  • The Golden State Warriors plan to trade Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. 
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to re-sign Patrick Beverly to three-year, $40 million deal. 
  • The Denver Nuggets agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with Jamal Murray. 
  • Harrison Barnes has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.
  • Derrick Rose agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.
  • Gerlad Green is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal. 
  • Terrence Ross has agreed to a four-year, $54 million deal with the Orlando Magic.
  • Al-Farouq Aminu has agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal with the Orlando Magic.
  • Bojan Boganovic agreeded to a $73 million deal with the Utah Jazz.
  • Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a first-round pick and two future second-round picks. 
  • The Indiana Pacers agreed to a deal with Jeremy Lamb. 
  • Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a five-year, $158 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. 
  • Ricky Rubio agreed to a $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.
  • Rodney Hood has agreed to sign a two-year $16 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. 
  • Tobias Harris agreed to a five-year $180 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
  • Julius Randle agreed to a three-year $63 million deal with the New York Knicks. 
  • Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Knicks. 
  • Thaddeus Young agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
  • New Orleans Pelicans are closing on a deal with Derrick Favors. 
  • Former Pistons point guard Ish Smith has agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards.
  • Sacramento Kings agree to a three-year, $37 million deal with Cory Joseph. 
  • Wayne Ellington agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks. 
  • Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic. 

This list will be continually updated throughout the course of NBA free agency. 

