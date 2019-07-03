NBA Summer League: Recap of 4 games on the second day of play

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Nick King #55 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The…

With NBA summer league in full swing, here is a recap of the action on the second day of the Salt Lake City Summer League and the California Classic.

San Antonio Spurs 99, Memphis Grizzlies 84 (Salt Lake City Summer League)

Keldon Johnson, the Spurs 29th pick in the draft, led all scorers with 29 points and six rebounds as they defeated the Memphis Grizzles. The Spurs led through the whole game and the Grizzles tried to claw back but wasn't able to cut the lead to single digits. Leading the way for the Grizzles was Dusty Hannahs who had 20 points and two asissts.

Utah Jazz 86, Cleveland Cavaliers 71 (Salt Lake City Summer League)

Leading the way for the Jazz is Tony Bradley who finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks and Justing Wright-Foreman added 20 points and four asisst as the Jazz collected a win. The Cavaliers were led by Naz Mitrou-Long who had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Los Angeles Lakers 100, Golden State Warriors 90 (California Classic)

The game was close in the beginning but the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away to get a win against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were led by rookie Zach Norvell who had 20 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. The Warriors were led by Erica Paschall who haad 18 points and three rebounds.

Miami Heat 89, Sacramento Kings 88 (California Classic)

The Miami Heat pulled out a close win against the Sacramento Kings with Kendrick Nunn leading the way with 27 points. The Kings were led by Hollis Thompson who had 18 points and Eric Mika added 13 points and 14 rebounds.

