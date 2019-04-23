NFL Mock Draft 2019: Full first round predictions

The NFL Draft is this week and the Detroit Lions hold the No. 8 pick in draft.

Last week, GM Bob Quinn talked about how he felt the Lions are in a position to draft the best available player, I agree with him. He also addressed the possibility of trading up or down, though it seemed like Quinn was more open to dropping back in the draft and picking up extra picks rather than moving up to select one of the top defensive lineman; once again, I agree with him.

The Lions are in a pretty good spot this year; they have a competitive roster, a franchise QB, they spent money on some big name free agents, and hold a top-10 pick that can go in any direction they choose.

There are a lot of GMs around the NFL that wouldn’t mind trading places with Bob Quinn.

Here's my NFL Mock Draft for the first round:

1. Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: He is not the best player in the draft, probably not even a top-15 player, but no player has the potential that Murray possesses, and because of that its going to be very hard for Arizona to pass on Murray.

2. San Francisco 49ers – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: No. 1 on my big board, Bosa has all the skills needed to be a 3-down lineman.

3. New York Jets – Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky: Dynamic pass rusher, Allen’s ceiling is Von Miller or Khalil Mack. He will fit perfect in the Jets 3-4 defense.

4. Oakland Raiders – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Strong, fast, disruptive, Williams is the interior play maker every team is looking for.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Oliver is drawing a lot of comparisons to Aaron Donald which isn’t very fair for any player, but the Bucs would love to replace Gerald McCoy with the next Donald.

6. New York Giants – Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: My No. 1 QB this year, Jones can make every throw, and learning for Eli Manning would only help his transition into the NFL.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars – Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Jags spent big money on Nick Foles in free agency, seems like a smart move bringing in the drafts top protector.

8. Detroit Lions – T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: I know, ANOTHER TIGHT END. But hear me out on this one because T.J. Hockenson is a special talent. The first thing you need to know is he is basically a carbon copy of Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, two of the best in the league.

Standing 6’5”, Hockenson will be a red-zone target in the NFL, a trait that is coveted by NFL franchises.

Hockenson may be the purest route runner in the draft, including wide receivers. He can create separation from defenders while running out of a 3-point stance, or when he is split out wide. Along with the smooth routes, Hockenson does something that only a select few can do -- he pulls away from defenders as the ball is in the air, allowing for big plays up the field.

When it comes to blocking, Hockenson can hold his own. His teammate and fellow first round prospect Noah Fant rarely stayed in to block, so a lot of the blocking fell on Hockenson’s shoulders, and he was able to move lineman to open up running lanes for his backs.

At the end of the day, T.J. Hockenson is the best offensive player in this years draft. Lions fans may have a tough time drafting another TE in the first round, but with all the depth on the defensive line, its not really worth taking one here. After that, where else would you have the Lions go?

Helping out the secondary would be nice, but Greedy Williams would be a reach here. It never hurts to help out the offensive line, but do you really want to draft a guard at No. 8?

Devin White and Devin Bush are nice players, but do they fit Patricia’s defense? You already have the running back of the future, and there isn’t a wide receiver that even warrants a conversation here.

Barring an epic draft day slide from Bosa, Allen or Williams, Hockenson is the pick for the Lions.

9. Buffalo Bills – Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: Josh Allen showed the Bills enough last year to start the build around him, Dillard feels like a 10 plus year starter on the left side.

10. Denver Broncos – Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: John Elway loves QB’s, he’s addicted to them and seems to bring a new one in every few months. Joe Flacco will start the year, Haskins could end it.

11. Cincinnati Bengals – Devin White, LB, LSU: I don’t think he is as good as last years top LB Roquon Smith, but White is a play-maker that can be on the field for 3 downs.

12. Green Bay Packers – Jonah Williams – OG, Alabama: The Packers go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them, he needs to stay healthy. Williams is the best interior lineman this year.

13. Miami Dolphins – Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: Michigan fans know how good Gary can be, but they also know how frustrating it can be to have Gary on your team. The most high risk, high reward defensive player in the draft.

14. Atlanta Falcons – Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: You can never, and I mean never go wrong with an defensive back out of LSU.

15. Washington Redskins – Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Amazing speed, and a nasty edge to him, Bush is the prototypical new age linebacker.

16. Carolina Panthers – D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Might be the only player the Panthers could ever draft that will look more imposing than their Quarterback Cam Newton. Metcalf is the best of a fairly weak WR group this year.

17. New York Giants – Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State: Faster than most WR’s, Sweat looks the part, but I am not as high on him as others. He may end up as a 3rd down edge rusher.

18. Minnesota Vikings – Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma: Not too many holes on the Vikings roster, Ford will improve the run game immediately.

19. Tennessee Titans – Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Amazing college career, Wilkins is a winner and a great player to add to the locker room.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: This is my favorite part of the draft, great value players will go off the board 20-32. Murphy is a play-maker with some nastiness that will fit in perfectly in Pitt.

21. Seattle Seahawks – Brian Burns, DE, FSU: Lots of value here for Seattle, Burns needs to add some weight to his frame so he may not make an immediate impact, but the Seahawks have one of the best cultures in the NFL, they will make sure he comes out all right.

22. Baltimore Ravens – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Another winner that will add to the long list of great defensive players that have worn a Ravens uniform.

23. Houston Texans – Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Baker can be beaten deep, but with the Texans pass rush, QB’s rarely have time to attack corners deep.

24. Oakland Raiders – Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Huge need for the Raiders, Jacobs is the best runner in this class. The upside isn’t like that of other recent first round running backs but the Raiders will take what they can get.

25. Philadelphia Eagles – Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Amazing speed, can get behind any defense. Carson Wentz will enjoy his new toy.

26. Indianapolis Colts – Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky: The Colts had one of the best drafts in recent history last year, the secondary is the only place left for them to try and improve.

27. Oakland Raiders – Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple: That name can only be on the back of a silver and black jersey.

28. Los Angeles Chargers – Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: The Chargers offense is so good, it only makes sense to look to the defense with their first rounder. Abram is the top players left on the board.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: One of the few needs the Chiefs have, Bradbury could end up being Patrick Mahomes second set of eyes.

30. Green Bay Packers – Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Jimmy Graham has been no where near the player he once was since joining the Packers, Fant is an athletic freak that can make a lot of plays downfield with Aaron Rodgers.

31. Los Angeles Rams – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: Could there be a better situation to be drafted into if you play defensive tackle?

32. New England Patriots – Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Could there be a better situation to be drafted into if you want to win Super Bowls?

