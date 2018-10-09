NFL Power Rankings roundup: Lions earn some respect with win over Packers

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass while playing the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions have been near the bottom of NFL Power Rankings so far this year, but a win over the Packers has the team climbing out of the basement.

The Lions beat their division rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Sunday, delivering a much-needed win entering a bye week for Detroit.

Here's where the Lions rank around the league after the win:

Washington Post: Detroit Lions at No. 15 (Up from No. 27): The Lions are showing signs of competence having won twice in three games after their 0-2 beginning. The triumph over the Packers was impressive, even if it was aided by Green Bay’s kicking misadventures.

USA Today: Detroit Lions at No. 23 (unchanged): Prior to the Crosby fiasco in Sunday's win, Detroit hadn't been beneficiary of an opponent's missed kick in any of its other four games.

Yahoo Sports: Detroit Lions at No. 17 (Up from No. 24): It hasn’t gotten enough attention as Le’Veon Bell, but defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is on a one-year franchise deal and has played just one game this season due to a shoulder injury.

Sporting News: Detroit Lions at No. 26 (Down from No. 25): The Leos now have impressive wins over the Patriots and Packers on their early resume under Matt Patricia. After what happened vs. the Jets in Week 1, the potential disaster has faded.

NBC Sports: Detroit Lions at No. 21 (Up from No. 23): The Lions have a real issue playing to their opponents, but you can't dispute how good their wins are. The NFC North is weird this year.

Lions upcoming schedule:

Oct. 21 @ Miami Dolphins

Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 4 @ Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 11 @ Chicago Bears

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.