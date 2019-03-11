Detroit Lions get their slot receiver with Danny Amendola signing

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: Danny Amendola #80 of the Miami Dolphins dives for a first down against Quandre Diggs #28 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael…

Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Monday.

The Lions were in need of wide receiver help and Amendola looks to be their fix. He'll join Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay on offense.

The Lions traded their slot star Golden Tate at the deadline last season, creating a void that wasn't filled by any existing player.

Amendola, 33, had 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2018. In his career, he's racked up 485 catches for 4,684 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a career 9.7 yards per catch average.

Also see: NFL Free Agency 2019: Detroit Lions rumor mill

NFL Free Agency officially starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The #Lions plan to sign former #Patriots and #Dolphins WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal that includes $4.5M guaranteed base, source said. With incentives, that can bring him to $5.75M. Great addition to the locker room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.