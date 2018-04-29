NHL Draft Lottery 2018 results: Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery was Saturday night.

It started before the Sharks-Knights Game 2 with the 4th through 15th picks being revealed. Then everyone waited until about 10:15 p.m. to see the 1st through 3rd picks announced during the game's second intermission.

Here are picks 4-15 revealed in the 1st drawing Saturday night:

15th overall -- Florida Panthers

14th overall -- Philadelphia Flyers

13th overall -- Dallas Stars

12th overall -- New York Islanders

11th overall -- New York Islanders

10th overall -- Edmonton Oilers

9th overall -- New York Rangers

8th overall -- Chicago Blackhawks

7th overall -- Vancouver Canucks

6th overall -- Detroit Red Wings

5th overall -- Arizona Coyotes

4th overall -- Ottawa Senators

Top picks announced later:

3rd overall -- Montreal Canadiens

2nd overall -- Carolina Hurricanes

1st overall -- Buffalo Sabres

The Hurricanes had just a 3 percent chance of landing the top pick and they jumped all the way from 11th to the top three.

Here were the 1st pick draft odds for each team in the lottery ahead of the drawing:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

