NHL Draft Lottery 2018 results: Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery was Saturday night.
It started before the Sharks-Knights Game 2 with the 4th through 15th picks being revealed. Then everyone waited until about 10:15 p.m. to see the 1st through 3rd picks announced during the game's second intermission.
Here are picks 4-15 revealed in the 1st drawing Saturday night:
- 15th overall -- Florida Panthers
- 14th overall -- Philadelphia Flyers
- 13th overall -- Dallas Stars
- 12th overall -- New York Islanders
- 11th overall -- New York Islanders
- 10th overall -- Edmonton Oilers
- 9th overall -- New York Rangers
- 8th overall -- Chicago Blackhawks
- 7th overall -- Vancouver Canucks
- 6th overall -- Detroit Red Wings
- 5th overall -- Arizona Coyotes
- 4th overall -- Ottawa Senators
Top picks announced later:
- 3rd overall -- Montreal Canadiens
- 2nd overall -- Carolina Hurricanes
- 1st overall -- Buffalo Sabres
The Hurricanes had just a 3 percent chance of landing the top pick and they jumped all the way from 11th to the top three.
Here were the 1st pick draft odds for each team in the lottery ahead of the drawing:
- Buffalo Sabres 18.5%
- Ottawa Senators 13.5%
- Arizona Coyotes 11.5%
- Montreal Canadiens 9.5%
- Detroit Red Wings 8.5%
- Vancouver Canucks 7.5%
- Chicago Blackhawks 6.5%
- New York Rangers 6.0%
- Edmonton Oilers 5.0%
- New York Islanders 3.5%
- Carolina Hurricanes 3.0%
- New York Islanders 2.5%*
- Dallas Stars 2.0%
- St. Louis Blues 1.5%
- Florida Panthers 1.0%
*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.
