NHL Trade Deadline: Predators reportedly interested in Red Wings F Tomas Tatar

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings General Manager Ken Holland made it clear during his post-Petr Mrazek trade news conference earlier this week that he is "open for business."

That doesn't necessarily mean other teams are going to be purchasing his goods, but at least it offers some insight on what Holland may have planned for this team heading into next season.

The question right now is: Who would Holland consider moving before the Feb. 26 trade deadline?

The Mike Green rumors have been active for at least a month now, with several teams reportedly interested in the veteran defenseman, including his former team the Washington Capitals.

The latest report from NHL insider Darren Dreger is that the Nashville Predators are interested in making a deal with Detroit for forward Tomas Tatar.

Tatar, 27, scored a goal against the Predators on Tuesday night -- that might help his trade value. Nashville would be picking him up to bolster their goal scoring heading into the playoffs. He has 16 goals and 11 assists in 59 games played this season.

The Red Wings re-signed Tatar to a four-year contract this past summer. His cap hit is $5.3 million. His no-trade clause does not go into effect until next season. That means if Holland plans to trade him away before his contract is up, now is the time. Trading him in the offseason would work, too, but the hope is the Red Wings would get more in return from a team like the Predators who want to make another deep run in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 12 points out of a playoff spot with about two dozen games remaining. There could be more than a few trades to be made before Monday.

