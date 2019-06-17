2019 NHL Draft is this week: Where Red Wings pick

The 2019 NHL Draft is this Friday and Saturday in Vancouver.

Round 1: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m. ET (NHL Network, SN)

Where Red Wings pick

This is Steve Yzerman's first draft as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings -- still feels weird to write this. Barring any trades (rumors suggest there will be a few by teams in the first round), here's where the Red Wings will pick:

Round 1 -- 6th overall

Round 2 -- 35th overall

Round 2 -- 57th overall

Round 2 -- 58th overall

Round 3 -- 66th overall

Round 4 -- 97th overall

Round 5 -- 128th overall

Round 5 -- 143rd overall

Round 6 -- 159th overall

Round 7 -- 190th overall

"It's imperative that we do well in the draft," Yzerman said during his introductory news conference. "There is an exciting group of young players, young prospects and a lot of draft picks. It's going to take some time, but I believe there's a foundation there for this team to be successful."

And we will be paying attention very closely, Mr. Yzerman.

Mock drafts insanity

If anyone knows me at all, then you know I am not a fan of NHL mock drafts. Who really cares, honestly? You think any of us know what Yzerman has planned other than taking the best player available? Remember last year when Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno fell out of the sky and into Ken Holland's lap?

Furthermore, no one -- I mean no one outside of the actual NHL scouts who are at the rinks watching -- has a clue what these kids are going to look like when they turn pro. We can all read the scouting reports, and then that's where it ends -- other than that one week we saw them play on TV at the World Championship. But you probably didn't even see that because you have a life (unlike me).

I say this every year, and every year I am flooded with NHL mock draft stupidity: Make it stop please!

There is literally one draft story that matters right now: Will the New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko at No. 1 overall? And then there is everything else. So just enjoy the ride.

Read back: Here's who the Red Wings picked in the 2018 NHL Draft

By the way: Earlier this spring I did an extensive (exhaustive) progress report on the 2018 Detroit draft picks -- read back here if you have not already. It helps put some things in perspective about this team, and what you might expect in this year's draft.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.